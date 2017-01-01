Police investigate New Year’s Day shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police started investigating the city’s first shooting of 2017 just hours into the New Year.

Officers got called to the 5600 block of Landfall Drive, near Newpoint Condominiums, around 1:30 a.m. The location is off Baker Road near Newtown Road.

Dispatchers couldn’t release the victim’s condition.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the victim's injuries and whether or not police have identified the shooter.

