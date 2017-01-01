Police: 152 homicides recorded in Hampton Roads in 2016

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Data obtained by 10 On Your Side reveals police throughout Hampton Roads investigated 152 homicides in 2016.

The city of Norfolk recorded the most homicides in a given year since 2007, according to police. In 2016, detectives investigated 41 homicides compared to 35 homicides in 2015.

In addition, there were seven officer-involved shootings in the Mermaid City in 2016 resulting in five deaths.

In 2007, Norfolk police tallied 50 homicides, including four officer-involved shootings.

The year-over-year increase was even higher in Hampton. Police say 22 people were killed in 2016, which is up from 15 homicides the previous year.

Police in Virginia Beach say 21 people were killed, up two homicides from 2015, according to 10 On Your Side records.

In Newport News, detectives say 31 people were killed. That number is higher than the 26 homicides in both 2014 and 2015.

The Chesapeake Police Department says the ended the year with 15 homicide investigations, including one officer-involved shooting. The city recorded 11 homicides in both 2014 and 2015.

In Suffolk, police say there’s been four homicides in 2016. Last year, three people were killed in Suffolk, including one in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Portsmouth police saw a sharp decline in homicides. After 27 reported killings in 2015, police say they’ve dropped to 13 homicides in 2016. The latest happened New Year’s Eve on Wilcox Avenue.

Police Chief Tonya Chapman tells WAVY.com officers have arrested or obtained warrants for six of the 13 cases, but police say they still need witnesses to come forward in the other seven homicides.

In 2015, police records obtained by WAVY.com show 136 homicides were reported in all seven cities. Police say more than half of those can be tied back to gang violence.