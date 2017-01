JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident on News Road, early Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle struck a tree causing a fire, trapping the driver. Firefighters were able to get the driver out and he was flown to VCU Medical Center.

The 21-year-old man is listed in critical condition in the trauma and burn unit.

