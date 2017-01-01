Fishing boat crashes into ferry in Hatteras Inlet

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a sport fishing boat crashed into the North Carolina ferry in the Barney Slough area of Hatters Inlet Saturday evening.

Watchstanders dispatched a crew around 8:30 p.m. The captain of the ferry immediately ordered the crew to check the passengers and assist the other boater, according to the Coast Guard. Thankfully, no one was injured on either vessel and the ferry was not damaged.

The sport boat was towed to a marina in Buxton and the ferry later returned to Hatteras on its own power.

The ferry was on a scheduled run between Hatteras and Ocracoke.