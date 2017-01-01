Crews battle fire at Suffolk Towers Apartments

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Suffolk Towers Apartments in the 100 block of North Main Street early Sunday morning.

Emergency Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 4:00 a.m. and first units arrived six minutes later. When crews arrived on scene, fire alarms in the building were activated and found burning wood in the lobby. The fire was contained to the first floor storage area, however, smoke from the fire spread throughout the building, according to Battalion Chief David Harrell.

The fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m. The building was evacuated during the incident and all residents were allowed to return after the fire was put out and the facility was ventilated.

No one was hurt or displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.