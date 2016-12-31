Woman taken to hospital after Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- Hampton Fire and Rescue Crews are investigating what caused a home to catch fire in the 400 block of Reed Street Saturday morning.

Battalion Chief Mick Barilla said when crews responded to a report of smoke, they arrived on scene to find a one-story, wood framed home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.

Neighbors told crews that all occupants were out of the home.

Fire crews conducted a 360 walk around, and found heavy fire venting from the rear windows of the home. They deployed an aggressive offensive fire attack and was able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes and out within 20 minutes. They also conducted a primary search of the home.

The home sustained heavy fire / smoke and heat damage.

Hampton Fire Medics transported one female to Sentara Careplex for possible smoke inhalation.

At this time, fire is still under investigation for cause.

