VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is ringing in 2017 with its annual “Last Night on the Town” event.

The event began at 2 p.m. Saturday with a celebration at Pembroke Mall, and continued throughout the day at Town Center.

Bands and artists including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Smash Mouth were scheduled to perform during the event.

Last Night on the Town will conclude with a Virginia Beach Ball Drop and a countdown to midnight, followed by fireworks.