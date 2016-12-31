Suspect wanted for taking several items from Tractor Supply Company

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they are looking for a man who was reportedly involved in several recent larcenies at a Tractor Supply Company.

The larcenies are alleged to have happened on Nov. 17, 2016, and Dec. 12, 2016.

In both cases, police say someone went into the store on Pruden Boulevard, and loaded generators, a portable air compressor and other items onto a cart after watching sales personnel for some time.

This person then pushed the cart out a side door and through a fenced area.

Police on Saturday released a surveillance image of the suspect.

He is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 35, and was wearing blue jeans, a plaid jacket and a black hat with a white insignia on the front.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.