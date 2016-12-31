PA governor, lawmakers send condolences to the family of fallen trooper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and other lawmakers have been sending their condolences to the family of the state trooper killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Investigators said Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County.

Wolf has ordered all flags to fly at half staff in honor of Trooper Weaver. Wolf released a statement about his death last night.

On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve. “The State Police are our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe. I just spoke with Commissioner Tyree Blocker and have full confidence that the person who committed this senseless act of violence will be captured and brought to justice. As the search continues, all of our law enforcement officers involved are in the thoughts of all Pennsylvanians.”

Wolf also commending State Law Enforcement on their quick move to action:

I commend the Pennsylvania State Police and all law enforcement involved for the swift resolution of this manhunt and for preventing any other residents from being harmed. I thank the troopers and their counterparts who worked through the night and put their lives on the line. Trooper Weaver’s life and service to our commonwealth ended far too soon – may we never forget his sacrifice. Frances and I ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in keeping his wife, family, and fellow Troopers in our thoughts and prayers as they confront this horrific tragedy.”

Other lawmakers have been tweeting about their condolences.

Kris and I extend our deepest prayers and condolences to the family of Trooper Landon Weaver and the @PAStatePolice. https://t.co/1MI9CXvdj8 — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) December 31, 2016

I pray for Tpr. Weaver, his family and am thinking of all of our state troopers who risk their lives every single day. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 31, 2016

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Rep. Rich Irvin said in a statement:

Trooper Weaver paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect a local resident, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family and fellow officers. We commend the Pennsylvania State Police and all law enforcement officers who were involved in the manhunt for the accused murderer before anyone else was hurt. “As we bring in the new year, may we all take a moment to think of Trooper Weaver and thank all of our law enforcement officers for the job they do to protect each of us, even when their own lives are in danger.”