Old Dominion opens C-USA play with 62-56 win over Rice

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — B.J. Stith had 18 points and Old Dominion opened Conference USA play with a 62-56 win over Rice on Saturday.

Zoran Talley had 12 points off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting and Brandan Stith had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Monarchs (8-5) struggled down the stretch. But a free throw by Brandan Stith with 1:07 to play, and a layup by Jordan Baker 38 seconds after the Owls missed two free throws, gave ODU a 62-55 lead — the largest of the game.

Rice (10-3) led 31-30 at the half, and back-to-back layups by Austin Meyer and a jumper by Marcus Evans with 15:46 to play gave the Owls their biggest lead at 40-34. A 3-pointer by Ahmad Caver, followed by dunks from Brandan Stith and Caver put the Monarchs up for good 51-47 at the 8:13 mark.

“We didn’t play a perfect game, but it was a very hard fought game,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “I thought that we had different guys step up at crucial times so it was a good win against a very good Rice team.”

Rice missed its last five shots and made just one of its last nine, finishing at 37 percent shooting. Egor Koulechov scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

ODU hosts North Texas on Monday, tip off is set for 5:00 p.m.