Istanbul governor: at least 35 people killed in nightclub attack

Ambulances rushing away from the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Private NTV television said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack. The attacker or attackers are believed to have entered the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district disguised as Santa Claus, the station reported. (AP Photo)
BREAKING UPDATE: Istanbul governor: at least 35 people killed in nightclub attack.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, wounding several people.

The Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

