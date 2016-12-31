‘Loud sound’ alerts residents to garage fire at Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A detached garage of a Hampton home was destroyed Saturday night in an electrical fire.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials said crews were called to the 800 block of Weymouth Terrace around 6:40 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

The fire was contained and extinguished within 20 minutes, officials said.

The residents were home at the time of the fire. A loud noise alerted them to a fire coming from the home’s detached garage.

Officials says the home sustained minor heat damage from the fire. A fence lining the garage also sustained damage.

One person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation and refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

It was determined that the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical short.

Hampton Garage Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image Credit: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Image Credit: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Image Credit: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Image Credit: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Image Credit: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue

garage