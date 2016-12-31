Hampton burglar caught with stolen television

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- A 20-year old Hampton man has been charged with burglary and grand larceny after police say they caught him carrying a stolen television.

Sargeant Matt Bond with the Hampton Police Department said Deontae Eugene White was arrested on December 29 after police responded to the Armistead Townhomes located in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress complaint.

An investigation revealed White used force to gain entry to the back door of one of the townhomes and remove a television from within the townhome. White was observed exiting the rear of one of the townhomes carrying a television and then walking to the rear of a neighboring townhome with said television.

Officers arrived on scene and observed White attempting to enter a different townhome with the television.

Deontae Eugene White has been charged with one count of Burglary and one count of Grand Larceny.

All items removed from the townhome were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.