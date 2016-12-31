3 displaced in fire at Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced Saturday night in a house fire in the Greenbriar section of Chesapeake.

Fire officials tell WAVY.com the fire was at a home on Copper Stone Circle. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and arrived six minutes later to find visible smoke and flames at a two-story house.

The fire was brought under control around 8:01 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but officials say the house is a total loss.

The fire caused significant damage to the house as well as two cars in the garage. Three residents have been displaced until the home can be repaired.

