Dozens gather at vigil for Gloucester woman hurt in Christmas crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Friends and family gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for a Gloucester woman who was seriously hurt in a Christmas Day car crash.

Brianna Sulc was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the accident, which happened on Route 14 in King and Queen County.

Saturday’s vigil was held outside Riverside Medical Center in Newport News — where Sulc was airlifted following the crash.

Virginia State Police say Sulc’s Honda Civic was hit by a Buick Rendezvous that was being driven by 74-year-old Peggy K. Didlake.

Didlake was driving west on Route 14 when she reportedly ran off the side of the road. She then came back onto the roadway, crossed the center line and hit Brianna’s car head-on.

A GoFundMe page was set up following the crash for anyone who wants to help Brianna’s family. Family members are providing daily updates to Brianna’s condition through an online blog.