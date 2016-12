NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident on Poplar Hall Drive in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk police, the accident happened in the 5800 block of Poplar Hall — near Military Circle Mall.

#TrafficAlert Police on scene 5800 blk. Poplar Hall Dr. Auto/Pedestrian accident. E. & W. bound lanes closed. Please find alternate route — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 1, 2017

East and westbound lanes of Poplar Hall have been closed due to the accident.

Police are advising people traveling in the area to find an alternate route.

