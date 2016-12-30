Shots fired, no injuries at Williamsburg Walmart

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – No one was hit after someone fired shots outside the Williamsburg Walmart late Thursday night.

York County police and James City County police responded with Williamsburg police to the Walmart Supercenter on Rochambeau Road just before midnight for a call of shots fired. When crews arrived, they learned no one was hit.

A James City County police spokesman told 10 on your side, detectives are actively looking for whoever fired a weapon. They expect to give us an update later this morning.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the Crime Line.