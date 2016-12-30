Fatal crash causes closure on Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a fatal crash on Princess Anne Road caused a closure Friday morning near the city’s Courthouse at Nimmo Parkway.

Police tweeted about the accident Friday morning, advising motorists to avoid the area. Dispatchers were alerted to the crash around 10:10 a.m.

Police initially called the crash serious before confirming it as a fatality.

Both sides of Princess Anne Road were initially closed due to the crash. The eastbound side of the roadway was reopened.

Eastbound Princess Anne Rd open, Westbound lanes closed between Nimmo Pkwy and Winterberry Ln. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) December 30, 2016

