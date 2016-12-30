Power shifts in Portsmouth with new mayor, council members

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — John Rowe was sworn in as the city’s new mayor Friday night, ushering in a new era for Portsmouth that includes two new council members.

In November, voters elected Rowe, incumbent Vice Mayor Elizabeth Psimas, and newcomers Lisa Lucas-Burke and Nathan Clark.

The new leaders say change is coming, in fact, their first council meeting Jan. 3 seems to be aimed at reversing some of the controversial decisions made by the previous council.

The city council will vote to reverse a policy that fines its members $1,500 for speaking out about issues discussed in closed sessions. They will also vote to extend the amount of time citizens can speak at meetings from three minutes back to five minutes.

“It’s a new day in Portsmouth,” said Rowe, to a crowd of 200-plus at I.C. Norcom High School. “We have a bright future, and we need to live up to that future.”

The new leadership agrees that Portsmouth needs to bring civility back to City Hall.

“It’s going to be totally different than the past … we can all work along together and agree to disagree and be civil about any situation that comes up,” said Nathan Clark.

Education, economic development and public safety have dominated a list of their priorities. Recruiting and retaining cops and firefighters is towards the top, according to Lucas-Burke and Clark.

“Our public safety officers work hard. I want to make sure they get the competitive edge they need to be employed and to continue to serve the citizens of the city of Portsmouth. If our public safety is not strong, people will not come here,” said Lucas-Burke.

Mayor Rowe says he wants government to be open. He assured residents Friday night he will work tirelessly to bring about necessary change in the city.

“In no way, shape or form will we hide our business from you,” he said. “I want the seven of us to be breathless, to be gasping for air at the speed and the amount of work we did in the first six months of 2017.”

The city council will meet Jan. 3 at Noon.

Outgoing Mayor Kenny Wright, who lost his bid for re-election, tells WAVY.com he’s “Very optimistic!” adding “may the force be with them!”