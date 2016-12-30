Portsmouth police looking for missing teen, person of interest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing Chesapeake teenager and a person of interest in the case.

Police say 18-year-old Monique Wilson was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald’s on Airline Boulevard.

Wilson was reportedly seen getting into a dark green 1998 two-door Honda Accord with the license plate VGA-3672.

It is believed that 20-year-old Marques Porter, of Norfolk, was driving the car.

Detectives are calling Porter a person of interest in the case, and believe he may have important information on Wilson’s whereabouts.

Detectives also believe that Wilson may have been coerced into leaving the McDonald’s, and are concerned for her well-being.

All attempts to contact Wilson have reportedly been unsuccessful.

Call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 if you see Wilson or Porter, or know anything of their whereabouts.

You can also contact Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781 or Sergeant R. McDaniel at 757-718-8093.