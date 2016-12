NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a robbery of a Sprint Store in the 1700 block of East Little Creek Road, Friday evening.

The emergency call came in at 8:20 p.m., according to dispatch.

Dispatch says that the suspect came into the store, pulled a weapon and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

There is no other information at this time.

