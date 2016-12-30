Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announces retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announced on Friday that he is retiring in 2017, after serving in the role for 23 years.

In a statement Friday, McCabe said:

As many will attest, serving for over 30+ years in law enforcement and corrections is an accomplishment in itself. It is important to note that recent unsubstantiated allegations in the local paper were not factors in my decision to retire.

McCabe will be officially retiring Feb. 1, 2017.

McCabe recently served as interim superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail, before Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan took over the role last week.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates.