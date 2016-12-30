John Rowe set to be sworn in as new mayor of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — New leadership for the City of Portsmouth is set to be sworn in Friday night.

Former City Manager John Rowe will take over as mayor of Portsmouth. Rowe defeated current Mayor Kenny Wright in November’s mayoral election.

“I think the message is clear given the results of the election that they want change,” Rowe said of voters in Portsmouth following November’s election.

Rowe entered the 2016 race in March, claiming that there needed to be a change in leadership. Council members Elizabeth Psimas, Bill Moody, and Danny Meeks joined Rowe for his announcement in March.

Rowe received additional endorsements during the campaign, including one from People of Portsmouth.

Two new council members will also be sworn in, Nathan Clark and Lisa Lucas-Burke, along with Psimas, who was re-elected in November.