Following recent search and rescues, Coast Guard talks water safety

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Crews at the area’s United States Coast Guard Base are always prepared for search and rescue missions.

“Our crews are on standby for 30 minute launches 24/7, 365, all year long no matter what season. We’re ready to launch at a thirty minute notice,” says Commander Scott Jackson.

It’s been a busy month for rescue crews. Earlier this week, crews rescued Petty Officer 1st Class Devon Grube off Cape Charles. Grubre, who had been kayaking, then died after the rescue. Crews also were called out to a search on the Chowan River.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard also rescued an 80-year-old man off Hatteras and three people from a yacht off Ocracroke Inlet.

While the base stays busy with local rescues, they always play a major part in helicopter rescues from Delaware to South Carolina and have an even larger response zone with their planes.

” We can respond to search and rescue cases all throughout the north part of the Atlantic all the way down to Central America if needed,” Jackson says.

While many of the cases occur during the summer, winters months can be the most crucial for response time.

“Water temperatures are key factor in any search and rescue case for the survival of anyone in the water,” says Jackson.

Time is essential during winter making it important to get to those in the water quickly. If you plan on going out in the water, make sure you have a float plan for family and friends.

Jackson says the plan should include routes and arrival times so it would be easier for operation crews to pinpoint locations. He also recommends preparing for the weather by packing essential equipment and gear.

Lastly, Jackson says to bring two-way radios instead of cell phones to call for help, the Coast Guard can locate ships and water-goers easier. He also says two-way radio messages will be heard by other boats in the area which may be able to get those in distress faster. When those aren’t an option, rescue crews step in.

Helicopters and the C-130 aircrafts are put in the sky to locate the missing. Lieutenant Zachary Bowers, who is a C-130 pilot, says the bigger airplane is used for quicker responses and travels between 300-325 miles per hour.

“We can get out there in 15 minutes, drop them a life raft, vector a helicopter in to to do a pick up,” Bowers says.

Bowers says they do exceptionally well in bigger bodies of water and can stay in the skies for up to 12 hours. If something is needed for more severe weather and smaller waterways, the helicopters perform better.

The search and rescue efforts take both crews to help locate those in the water and the base says they’re always prepared to go.

“We in the Coast Guard like to pride ourselves on being ‘Semper Paratus’ or always ready,” says Jackson.