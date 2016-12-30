Congressman Scott closing Richmond District Office

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott has announced that his Richmond District Office will be closing due to redistricting.

As a result of court-order redistricting, the boundaries of the Third District will change January 3, 2017. Congressman Scott will no longer represent the cities of Petersburg and Richmond, and the counties of Charles City, Henrico, Prince George and Surry in Congress.

At the start of his new term on January 3, 2017, Congressman Scott will represent the county of Isle of Wight, all of the cities of Franklin, Newport News, Portsmouth and parts of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, and Suffolk.

The Richmond and Newport News offices will be available to assist constituents during this transition.