Woman leaves $1.2 million estate to her local animal shelter

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter is getting some much-needed improvements thanks to a generous gift from the estate of a Carter County woman who recently passed away.

Glenda Delawder committed her estate of $1.2 million to helping Carter County animals in need.

Around $500,000 of that will go to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter, while the rest is distributed among other animal care agencies in the region.

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said this money is a great blessing to the animals and to everyone involved with the shelter.

“We would not be able to expand otherwise,” Humphrey said. “The moneys are just not available in the general fund budget at this time so this gives us an opportunity to expand and provide the space that’s needed to properly care for the animals in our custody.”

The animal shelter plans to use the money to expand their facility and to provide a healthier experience for their animals. Humphrey said that space is something they have needed since the shelter was built.

“We’ll be able to give those animals that are held at the shelter much more room to play and much more healthy environment than what they have now.”

Expansions will include more space for cats that will allow them to be more active and healthy.

The money will also be used to purchase a transport vehicle that will be used to carry animals to and from regional universities who will spay and neuter for the shelter.

Humphrey said those managing the estate are still working to divide the remaining money between other animal organizations.

“There’s several other projects that the estate is looking at outside of county government but they’re trying to do their utmost best to ensure that her wishes are fulfilled.”