Williamsburg names interim police chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg officials on Thursday named Andrew Barker as interim police chief ahead of current chief Dave Sloggie’s retirement.

The city says Barker, who is currently serving as deputy police chief, will assume the role of interim chief Jan. 1, 2017. Sloggie is retiring Dec. 31.

A selection process for the next chief will begin in January, with opportunities for the public, council and city staff to provide input on characteristics sought in the next police chief.

Members of the public will have a chance starting Jan. 9 to comment in an online forum on the city’s website.

The process is expected to take several months.

City Manager Marvin Collins said, “I have every confidence in the command staff and officers of the Williamsburg Police Department to continue making our community safe and welcoming during this period of transition.”