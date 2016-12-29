William & Mary tops Old Dominion behind Dixon’s career night

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon scored a career-high 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting to help William & Mary beat Old Dominion 65-54 on Thursday night.

No other player from an opposing team has scored more inside the Ted Constant Center.

The Tribe (6-5) never trailed in the second half and pulled away late, using a 6-0 run to lead 58-49 with 1:09 left. Dixon hit all six of his free throws from there and David Cohn made 1 of 2 from the foul line to cap the scoring with 38 seconds left.

Dixon was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the foul line. He surpassed his previous best of 25, which he set on Jan. 31, 2015, and reached double digits for the fifth game in a row.

Zoran Talley led the Monarchs (7-5) with 10 points. Old Dominion outscored the Tribe 14-7 over a seven-minute stretch in the second half to pull within 52-49 with 4:01 left.