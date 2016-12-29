4 injured, 1 critically, in head-on collision in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were hurt, one critically, in an accident Thursday evening in Newport News.

Around 4:50 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 17400 block of Warwick Boulevard for an accident.

Police say a minivan traveling north on Warwick crossed the road into oncoming traffic, hitting a sedan traveling south head-on. The minivan narrowly missed hitting two other vehicles.

Four people were taken to local hospitals. One of those people appeared to be in critical condition, police say.

The road was blocked in both directions until 7:45 p.m. Police are still investigating.

