Va. Beach woman accused of hitting daughter with baseball bat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is accused of hitting her daughter with an aluminum baseball bat, according to court documents.

Police say Andrea Catrina Gehring, 35, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Court documents say Gehring’s daughter had many injuries all over her body after the alleged assault.

Gehring is being held at Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond. She is set to appear in court on February 14.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.