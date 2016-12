PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects robbed the Northernstar Credit Union in Portsmouth Thursday.

Police say officers were called to the bank, located in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway, at 4:51 p.m.

The suspects were wearing masks and at least one was armed with a handgun, according to police.

No one was injured.

