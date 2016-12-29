Coast Guard to search for missing kayaker on Chowan River

COLERAIN, N.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews on Thursday will continue searching for a kayaker who went missing overnight on the Chowan River.

Officials say the reported around midnight Thursday that he was taking on water in the Chowan River. Crews looking for the man for two hours after this report before suspending the search.

The Coast Guard says crews will pick up the search Thursday morning at first light.

Crews from Elizabeth City were part of a rescue Wednesday off the coast of Cape Charles. A kayaker was found unconscious and taken to the hospital.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest on this developing news.