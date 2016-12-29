Rendle notches second triple-double; Tribe cap historic start with win

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Abby Rendle scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and tied a school record with 10 blocked shots to lead the College of William and Mary past East Carolina 82-72 on Wednesday night.

It’s only the second triple-double in school history…and she also owns the first.

Senior guard Marlena Tremba scored a season-high 27 points, while the red-hot Tribe (10-1) won their tenth straight game, capping their best non-conference start to a season in school history.

They’ll open up Colonial Athletic Association play at Delaware on Monday.