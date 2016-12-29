Police: Man tries to rob Xenith Bank at gunpoint in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man they say tried to rob a bank at gunpoint Thursday.

Officers were called to the Xenith Bank in the 100 block of Bosley Avenue in downtown Suffolk at 1:04 p.m.

Police say a man with a gun in his hand and a small, black zipper bag tried entering the bank, but was locked out by bank staff. The man then fled.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and about 170 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored jeans or grey jogger style sweat pants, black zipped up hooded sweatshirt cinched tight around his face, and black tennis shoes.

Officers canvassed the area, but weren’t able to find the suspect.