Police chase ends in crash overnight in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase in Hampton overnight ended in a crash.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com the chase started around 11:20 p.m. at Victoria Boulevard and Hollywood Avenue.

Images from the scene at Gloucester Street and Leeland Avenue showed two damaged vehicles — a pickup truck and a sedan. The scene appeared to be outside of a home two blocks from where the chase reportedly started.

There also appeared to be damage to a street sign in the viewer images.

Dispatchers say there were non life-threatening injuries reported in the crash. It is unknown which of the vehicles may have been involved in the chase, and how many people may have been hurt.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this crash.