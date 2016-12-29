Police ask residents to inventory their valuables online

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Just days after Christmas, area police departments are recommending that residents keep an online inventory of their valuables in case they are lost or stolen.

The evidence storage room at the Hampton Police Division is filled with thousands of unclaimed items.

Sgt. Matt Bond says the department used ReportIt, an online inventory system, that allows residents to develop a detailed list of their belongings for free.

“They can actually take pictures, record serial numbers, take pictures of their receipts (and) describe the items that they are entering,” said Sgt. Matt Bond.

Sgt. Bond says it’s often times hard to reconnect lost or stolen property with its rightful owner because there’s no proof the items belong the person. He says the online system is good for any items, but especially jewelry, pricey electronics and weapons.

In the past, Sgt. Bond says the list has even helped residents receive claims from their insurance companies after a fire, flood or other natural disaster.

“A lot of times no one thinks it’s going to happen,” said Bond. “…then when it happens to them, they’re unprepared.”

Police in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Newport News and Norfolk say they also used ReportIt.

The Portsmouth Police Department recommends residents keep a list or spreadsheet with their items, including serial numbers and photographs.

The Norfolk Police Department says they also offer Operation Identification. The program allows residents to check out an engraving machine for free at the 2nd Patrol Division, 2500 N. Military Highway, so they are able to better identify their items.