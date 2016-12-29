Man hit by gunfire overnight at Newport News mobile home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot and injured overnight at a mobile home in Newport News.

Disaptchers tell WAVY.com a call about the incident came in just after midnight on Thursday. According to Newport News police, officers found numerous shell casing inside and outside of the home on South Willow Court.

Dispatchers received a call during this investigation that a male had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim, a 20-year-old Newport News man, told police there was a large number of people in the area when he heard gunfire. He reportedly realized he was shot in the leg and jumped out of a window.

Police said Thursday morning there was no suspect information.

