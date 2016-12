HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person sustained non life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon on West Mercury Boulevard.

Disaptchers tell 10 On Your Side the shooting was reported at 1:08 p.m.

BREAKING: @HamptonVAPolice investigating non-life threatening shooting on 4000-blk W. Mercury Blvd. Call came in at 1:08 p.m. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pRkdExRTtx — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) December 29, 2016

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing news.