VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hit by a vehicle Thursday at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Broad Street.

According to police dispatchers, emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:12 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident stayed at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates.

