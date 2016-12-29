ODU, William & Mary set for 88th edition

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Old Dominion may own a 67-20 overall record against the College of William and Mary, but the Tribe (5-5) have won four of the last five against the Monarchs (7-4), including a 55-48 win in Williamsburg a season ago.

ODU has put some high-level defense on display in two straight wins over Georgia State and Howard, but head coach Jeff Jones knows the Tribe will be well-prepared, thanks to their head coach. “Tony Shaver does a great job,” said Jones on Wednesday.

“I think (Shaver)’s a guy that is very very under-rated. He’s understated, but he always has good teams. They play hard, they play smart, and you’ve got to be very well prepared to have a shot against them. ”

Shaver, now in his 13th season in Williamsburg, says his team is still trying to find consistency, but that may be in part because of a brutal non-conference schedule that has included games at Louisville, Duke, Central Michigan, and Rhode Island.

He and his team believe Thursday will present yet another test. “I think (ODU is) a very talented team, a really good defensive team,” said Daniel Dixon. “We’ve had some ups and downs with them the past couple years, but I think they’re a really good team. I think we are really good as well. I think we’ve improved and we’ll be ready. ”

Tip off is set for 7:00 pm at the Ted Constant Center.