Meetings will discuss proposed juvenile detention center in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice are holding three informational meetings about plans for a new facility in the Deep Creek area.

The proposed juvenile detention center would hold 112 offenders and would be located at 3316 South Military Highway, at an auto auction lot zoned industrial. It could be operating by February 2020.

The detention center would cost about $47 million. Through a partnership, $36 million would come from Virginia, and $11 million from Chesapeake.

10 On Your Side spoke with some Chesapeake residents about the proposed facility. All of them were against it.

If you’d like to attend a meeting and voice your opinion, you can attend one of the following meetings:

Monday, Jan. 23 — Hugo Owens Middle School Cafeteria, 1997 Horseback Run

Thursday, Feb. 9 — Damuth Trane meeting room, 1100 Cavalier Boulevard

Wednesday, Feb. 22 — Deep Creek Middle School cafeteria, 1955 Deal Drive

All of the meetings will be from 5 to 7 p.m.