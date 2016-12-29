Man arrested in Virginia Beach for allegedly sex trafficking a minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Washington, D.C. man is behind bars in Virginia Beach, accused of pimping out a minor for sex.

Police arrested 32-year-old Anthony Termaine Coleman around 5:00 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Shore Drive.

Coleman was charged with using his car to drive a juvenile for sex. He was also charged with taking money for sex and sex trafficking.

Police aren’t saying much about the circumstances behind the arrest, but 10 On Your Side dug into Coleman’s past and found he is a registered sex offender in Maryland.

Prince George’s County police say he was found guilty in 2007 of rape. He served 18 months in jail.

He was arrested again in 2011 for kidnapping and rape, but those charges were thrown out when it went to court.

Coleman is being held without bond in the Virginia Beach jail. He declined 10 On Your Side’s request for an interview. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.