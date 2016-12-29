Juvenile charged in drug deal gone bad at York Taco Bell

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy from Newport News has been arrested in connection with a drug deal that went bad last week.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Dec. 20 around 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Taco Bell at Washington Square. A suspect reportedly shot at and hit another person’s car.

The juvenile was arrested three days later, and is facing several charges connected to the incident:

  • 2 counts of attempted murder.
  • 2 counts of reckless handling of a firearm.
  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle.
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
  • Possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
  • Destruction of private property.
  • Abduction.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

