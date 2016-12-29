Fourth suspect arrested in York County Wendy’s robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the robbery of a Wendy’s in the 4300 block of Route 17 back in July.

27-year-old Rakim M. Jones was arrested December 22 and charged with with 1 count of robbery, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 1 count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

On December 9, 19-year-old Edwin O. Eliaba was arrested in connection with the crime. Also 18-year-old Shannon Jerrod Martin, Jr. and a 17-year-old boy were arrested the same night of the robbery after deputies pulled them over. Those three suspect are being charged with two counts of robbery, one count of abduction, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 a.m. on July 24, four suspects broke into the Wendy’s on George Washington Memorial Highway by throwing a rock through the glass. The suspects forced employees into a freezer at gunpoint, and demanded the manager to empty the safe.

All four suspects live in Newport News.