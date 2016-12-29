Crews battle scrap metal fire at Suffolk Recycling

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews on Thursday battled a fire at a scrap metal fire operation at Suffolk Recycling.
Suffolk officials say the fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Suburban Drive.
Crews arrived on scene around eight minutes later with heavy smoke and flames showing from the outside of a crushing operation involving scrap cars.
None of the surrounding buildings caught on fire. No one was hurt.
A viewer photo from the area showed heavy smoke billowing from the fire, with a crew responding to the scene.
The fire was brought under control just after 9:30 a.m. A portion of Suburban Drive was closed during the incident.
Officials say the fire was accidental.