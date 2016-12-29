Crews battle scrap metal fire at Suffolk Recycling

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews on Thursday battled a fire at a scrap metal fire operation at Suffolk Recycling.

Suffolk officials say the fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Suburban Drive.

Crews arrived on scene around eight minutes later with heavy smoke and flames showing from the outside of a crushing operation involving scrap cars.

None of the surrounding buildings caught on fire. No one was hurt.

A viewer photo from the area showed heavy smoke billowing from the fire, with a crew responding to the scene.

The fire was brought under control just after 9:30 a.m. A portion of Suburban Drive was closed during the incident.

Officials say the fire was accidental.

Suffolk Scrap Metal Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews battled a fire at a scrap metal operation at Suffolk Recycling on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue. Crews battled a fire at a scrap metal operation at Suffolk Recycling on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue. Crews battled a fire at a scrap metal operation at Suffolk Recycling on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue. WAVY Viewer Photo