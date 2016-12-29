Elizabeth Williams has number retired at Duke

Elizabeth Williams is one of the most accomplished basketball players in hampton roads history. A two-time state champ at Princess Anne High School, she went on to set school records and became one of the most accomplished players ever at Duke University, and later was selected fourth overall in the WNBA Draft.

On Thursday evening, before the Blue Devils were set to host the University of Kentucky, Williams was honored with her number retired in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Her number 1 retired in the place where she became the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to be named a four-time Associated Press All-American, and first player in ACC history with 1,900 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 blocks.

Williams is now only the third player in Duke history to have her number retired.