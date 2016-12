VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Thursday evening in Virginia Beach.

Emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of Dandy Court at 4:19 p.m.

The victim suffered a non life-threatening injury.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side bullets hit their homes and cars.

A police presence has been spotted at nearby Dunway Court in addition to the scene at Dandy Court.

