2 reportedly taken to hospital from accident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were reportedly transported from the scene of a crash Wednesday night in Newport News.

Disaptchers tell WAVY.com an accident was reported around 9:50 p.m. at Hollins Court and Chinkapin Trail, just off Jefferson Avenue.

It is unknown how many cars were involved or what injuries the drivers or any passengers may have sustained in the accident.

Viewer photos from the area appeared to show two heavily damaged sedans near homes along Chinkapin Trail.

From the photos, it also appeared that there was an overturned car.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this accident. Stay tuned for updates.