12-year-old boy in critical condition after Newport News stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed by a 13-year-old early Thursday morning in Newport News.

At about 1:37 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of River Bend Court for a possible stabbing. Police got to the scene and found the 12-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds to his side, arm and stomach.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was then transferred to a Norfolk hospital for further treatment.

Police say the suspect is a 13-year-old boy who knew the victim. He’s been charged with malicious wounding and is being held at the Newport News Juvenile Detention.