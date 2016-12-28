Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney forms specialized DUI team

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Commonwealth Attorney for Virginia Beach Colin Stolle announced Wednesday that the office is forming a special DUI prosecution team.

The team will focus primarily on the prosecution of DUI offenses, allowing the team to develop expert knowledge of DUI laws.

Effective January 3, 2017, all DUI cases and traffic felonies will be prosecuted by this specialized team. This will include all cases in which a serious injury or death occurs at the hands of a drunk driver.

The Virginia Beach Police Department made over 2,000 DUI arrests in 2016.